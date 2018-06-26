Culture News News Today 입력 2018.06.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39)

On today’s Close Up, Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to return to Korea to promote a new film. Then, a new online platform has opened to introduce the country’ cultural relics and artworks in one place.



Hollywood star Tom Cruise will visit South Korea next month to promote the latest installment of his Mission Impossible series. This marks his ninth official visit to Korea. Cruise has made the largest number of visits to the nation among Hollywood actors. Anticipation is growing among movie fans for his upcoming visit, which comes a year and a half after his previous stay in November 2016. Whenever he visited the country in the past, the Hollywood actor fascinated Koran fans with his friendly and cheerful appearances. For an international star, Cruise even made an unusual visit to Busan to meet his fans there in 2013. He is returning with "Mission: Impossible-Fallout," the sixth installment in the super-spy movie franchise. The film will make its international debut in Korea this summer, to the excitement of movie fans around the world. An online platform has opened to introduce Korea's ancient cultural relics and artworks at one place. Global IT giant Google announced that it has completed its "Korean Heritage" project in collaboration with Korean historical and cultural agencies. In the form of an online exhibition, the project is designed to share Korea's history and culture more easily with people around the world. The web site features collections of key assets possessed by nine Korean organizations, including the National Library and the National Palace Museum. The collections consist of roughly 30,000 historical and cultural relics and articles produced throughout the history of Korea from the ancient kingdom Silla to the Joseon Dynasty and to the Korean Empire. The Korean Heritage site went into service on Sunday and can be accessed via Google's web site and mobile app.

Culture News

입력 2018.06.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.06.26 (16:39) News Today

