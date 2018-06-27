기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South and North Korea have agreed to launch a joint survey to modernize railroad links between the two sides and conduct on-site inspections. Representatives of the two Koreas came to this agreement at their first meeting on railroad cooperation in over ten years.
[Pkg]
After ten hours of discussions, the South and the North announced a communique at the first inter-Korean meeting on railroad cooperation in ten years.
[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Chief of S. Korean Delegation) : "We reaffirmed that cooperation on the Donghae and Gyeongui lines has a significant meaning in achieving balanced economic development and co-prosperity."
The two Koreas have agreed to jointly inspect the Munsan-Kaesong section of the Gyeongui Line and the Jejin-Geumgangsan section of the Donghae Line in mid-July. The purpose of the inspection is to check traffic lights and communucation channels and take necessary measures ahead of connecting the railways. On July 24, the South and the North will launch a joint survey of the North Korean sections of the railways. They include the Kaesong-Sinuiju section of the Gyeongui Line and the Geumgangsan-Dumangang section of the Donghae Line. The results of the inspections will serve as a basis for the modernization of North Korean railroads and the connection of railways between the South and the North. The two Koreas have also agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the connection and modernization of railroads as soon as possible. It's the first discussion of economic cooperation between the South and the North beside the Kaesong Industrial Complex since 2010, when South Korea imposed sanctions preventing economic relations with North Korea. This week, the two Koreas are expected to hold meetings on cooperation in road connection and forestry development in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed at the April 27 inter-Korean summit.
South and North Korea have agreed to launch a joint survey to modernize railroad links between the two sides and conduct on-site inspections. Representatives of the two Koreas came to this agreement at their first meeting on railroad cooperation in over ten years.
[Pkg]
After ten hours of discussions, the South and the North announced a communique at the first inter-Korean meeting on railroad cooperation in ten years.
[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Chief of S. Korean Delegation) : "We reaffirmed that cooperation on the Donghae and Gyeongui lines has a significant meaning in achieving balanced economic development and co-prosperity."
The two Koreas have agreed to jointly inspect the Munsan-Kaesong section of the Gyeongui Line and the Jejin-Geumgangsan section of the Donghae Line in mid-July. The purpose of the inspection is to check traffic lights and communucation channels and take necessary measures ahead of connecting the railways. On July 24, the South and the North will launch a joint survey of the North Korean sections of the railways. They include the Kaesong-Sinuiju section of the Gyeongui Line and the Geumgangsan-Dumangang section of the Donghae Line. The results of the inspections will serve as a basis for the modernization of North Korean railroads and the connection of railways between the South and the North. The two Koreas have also agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the connection and modernization of railroads as soon as possible. It's the first discussion of economic cooperation between the South and the North beside the Kaesong Industrial Complex since 2010, when South Korea imposed sanctions preventing economic relations with North Korea. This week, the two Koreas are expected to hold meetings on cooperation in road connection and forestry development in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed at the April 27 inter-Korean summit.
- Railroad Cooperation
-
- 입력 2018.06.27 (15:03)
- 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41)
[Anchor Lead]
South and North Korea have agreed to launch a joint survey to modernize railroad links between the two sides and conduct on-site inspections. Representatives of the two Koreas came to this agreement at their first meeting on railroad cooperation in over ten years.
[Pkg]
After ten hours of discussions, the South and the North announced a communique at the first inter-Korean meeting on railroad cooperation in ten years.
[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Chief of S. Korean Delegation) : "We reaffirmed that cooperation on the Donghae and Gyeongui lines has a significant meaning in achieving balanced economic development and co-prosperity."
The two Koreas have agreed to jointly inspect the Munsan-Kaesong section of the Gyeongui Line and the Jejin-Geumgangsan section of the Donghae Line in mid-July. The purpose of the inspection is to check traffic lights and communucation channels and take necessary measures ahead of connecting the railways. On July 24, the South and the North will launch a joint survey of the North Korean sections of the railways. They include the Kaesong-Sinuiju section of the Gyeongui Line and the Geumgangsan-Dumangang section of the Donghae Line. The results of the inspections will serve as a basis for the modernization of North Korean railroads and the connection of railways between the South and the North. The two Koreas have also agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the connection and modernization of railroads as soon as possible. It's the first discussion of economic cooperation between the South and the North beside the Kaesong Industrial Complex since 2010, when South Korea imposed sanctions preventing economic relations with North Korea. This week, the two Koreas are expected to hold meetings on cooperation in road connection and forestry development in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed at the April 27 inter-Korean summit.
South and North Korea have agreed to launch a joint survey to modernize railroad links between the two sides and conduct on-site inspections. Representatives of the two Koreas came to this agreement at their first meeting on railroad cooperation in over ten years.
[Pkg]
After ten hours of discussions, the South and the North announced a communique at the first inter-Korean meeting on railroad cooperation in ten years.
[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Chief of S. Korean Delegation) : "We reaffirmed that cooperation on the Donghae and Gyeongui lines has a significant meaning in achieving balanced economic development and co-prosperity."
The two Koreas have agreed to jointly inspect the Munsan-Kaesong section of the Gyeongui Line and the Jejin-Geumgangsan section of the Donghae Line in mid-July. The purpose of the inspection is to check traffic lights and communucation channels and take necessary measures ahead of connecting the railways. On July 24, the South and the North will launch a joint survey of the North Korean sections of the railways. They include the Kaesong-Sinuiju section of the Gyeongui Line and the Geumgangsan-Dumangang section of the Donghae Line. The results of the inspections will serve as a basis for the modernization of North Korean railroads and the connection of railways between the South and the North. The two Koreas have also agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the connection and modernization of railroads as soon as possible. It's the first discussion of economic cooperation between the South and the North beside the Kaesong Industrial Complex since 2010, when South Korea imposed sanctions preventing economic relations with North Korea. This week, the two Koreas are expected to hold meetings on cooperation in road connection and forestry development in line with the Panmunjeom Statement signed at the April 27 inter-Korean summit.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
댓글영역