Economic Shakeup News Today 입력 2018.06.27 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has replaced the senior secretaries for economic affairs and job creation. The shakeup is being seen as a response to the poor employment situation, especially for younger people. The president appears to be focusing more on people's financial well-being and employment in the second year of his term.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his key economic advisers. He appointed former ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Yoon Jong-won as the senior secretary for economic affairs. He also replaced the senior secretary for job creation with Jung Tae-ho, the current secretary for policy planning and a staunch pro-Moon supporter. Civic activist and Democratic Party district chief Lee Yong-sun was picked to head the Office of Civil Affairs, which was renamed from the Office of Civic Reform. The president replaced two out of three senior secretaries in his policy office, which is regarded as reprimand appointments for insufficient job creation and poor economic results. As President Moon began his second year in office, the presidential office plans to step up the efforts to power Korea's growth led by increased income and innovation. Meanwhile, the president is talking with the prime minister and his officials in regards to a possible cabinet reshuffle caused by the latest appointment of new aides.

Economic Shakeup

입력 2018.06.27 (15:05) 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has replaced the senior secretaries for economic affairs and job creation. The shakeup is being seen as a response to the poor employment situation, especially for younger people. The president appears to be focusing more on people's financial well-being and employment in the second year of his term.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his key economic advisers. He appointed former ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Yoon Jong-won as the senior secretary for economic affairs. He also replaced the senior secretary for job creation with Jung Tae-ho, the current secretary for policy planning and a staunch pro-Moon supporter. Civic activist and Democratic Party district chief Lee Yong-sun was picked to head the Office of Civil Affairs, which was renamed from the Office of Civic Reform. The president replaced two out of three senior secretaries in his policy office, which is regarded as reprimand appointments for insufficient job creation and poor economic results. As President Moon began his second year in office, the presidential office plans to step up the efforts to power Korea's growth led by increased income and innovation. Meanwhile, the president is talking with the prime minister and his officials in regards to a possible cabinet reshuffle caused by the latest appointment of new aides.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보