Labor Union Meddling

[Anchor Lead]



We recently reported about a probe into a high-ranking police officer who received money from Samsung. The probe was conducted by the prosecutors investigating Samsung Group's alleged meddling with labor unions. The investigation has revealed that a former aide to an ex-minister of labor delivered bribes for Samsung.



[Pkg]



A man surnamed Song, who served as an aide to the minister of labor from 2004 to 2006, appeared in court on Tuesday for an arrest warrant examination.



[Soundbite] Song Fmr. Aide to Labor Minister : "Do you admit to having meddled in labor union sabotage?"



One of the charges against Song is his alleged involvement in the delivery of bribes. He is accused of having received 35 million won from Samsung between 2015 and 2016 in order to deliver the money to a high-ranking police officer. Prosecutors believe that the funds were indeed delivered as planned. The prosecutors are zeroing in on Song as a key figure in Samsung's labor union sabotage. In 2014 Samsung and its subsidiaries' labor unions commissioned the right to collective bargaining to the Korea Employers Federation and the Korean Metal Workers' Union, respectively, to hold negotiations behind closed doors. Shortly after the negotiations were settled, Samsung paid Song 10 million won. At the arrest warrant examination, the prosecutors accused him of masterminding Samsung's labor union sabotage. The defendant said he only performed his duties in line with his contract as a counselor on labor-management relations, and denied that he committed any irregularities. The court has issued an arrest warrant for Song citing the legitimacy of charges and the possibility of evidence destruction.

