World Cup Hopes

[Anchor Lead]



Team Korea will play Germany Wednesday night in its last group league match in the Russia World Cup. Though team Korea sits at the bottom of Group F, and Germany is the world number one team, the Taegeuk warriors do have a chance, however slim, of advancing to the knockout stage.



[Pkg]



Team Korea led by head coach Shin Tae-yong lost the two previous matches. But it still holds onto the hope of advancing to the next round and wishes for a miraculous 90 minutes in its match against Germany. Korea must beat Germany for any hope of entering the round of 16. The team in part relies on star player Son Heung-Min who has scored 49 goals so far in the German Bundesliga.



[Soundbite] Shin Tae-yong(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team Head Coach) : "As Mexico also defeated Germany, we will solely focus on a winning outcome."



Heavy rain fell at Kazan Arena where the German match will take place and so Team Korea had to hold its training elsewhere. Key defender Mats Hummels has returned to the German team after an injury. The Germans seek victory over Korea with at least a two goal difference.



[Soundbite] Joachim Löw(German Coach) : "We need to continue to win starting from today. We are focused on winning the Korea match by at least a 2 goal margin."



There's no dispute that Korea is a weaker team. But the players are determined to give it their all and showcase the unique power of Korean soccer that particularly shines through in moments of crisis.

