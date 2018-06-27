Credit Card Fees News Today 입력 2018.06.27 (15:10) 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41)

[Anchor Lead]



Many Koreans now use credit cards even for small purchases amounting to few dollars, but small businesses are left with heavy merchant fees every month. The government has adjusted how the credit card merchant fees are calculated in order to reduce that burden of business.



[Pkg]



This supermarket measuring 430 square meters is located in a traditional market. The average purchase amount per shopper here is around 18,000 won. Most of the customers pay with their credit cards. The credit card processing fees paid by the supermarket have grown steadily, as more and more shoppers prefer to pay with their credit cards. Last year alone, the supermarket paid nearly 220 million won in credit card processing fees.



[Soundbite] Park Eun-ho(Supermarket Owner) : "I paid 1.5 times more money in fees than my yearly rent. The fees keep rising 15-20 percent annually."



To alleviate the financial burden of small businesses, the government has decided to adjust the rates charged by VAN, a payment processor brokering credit card companies and affiliated businesses. Currently, merchants have to pay 100 won per transaction in credit card processing fees, regardless of the purchase amount. This is a heavy burden for businesses that have a lot of small sum transactions. But when the new measure takes effect, merchants will have to pay only about 0.28 percent of each purchase. The government expects that supermarkets, convenience stores and bakeries, which mostly see small purchases under 50,000 won, will have to pay 0.2 percent less in credit card processing fees. In contrast, car dealers and home appliance stores, which sell big-ticket items, will have to pay nearly 0.1 percent more in fees. In addition, the government plans to launch a special inspection to prevent large credit card affiliates from demanding lower processing fees.

