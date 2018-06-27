DMZ Art & Design

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
How would artists render peace and unification? A special exhibition is taking place to show the artworks from around the world to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Let’s check it out.
[Pkg]
Long, multicolored ribbons are hung on the barbed wire fence. Each ribbon seems to hold someone's wish. This map of the Korean Peninsula, the result of a three-month-long lacquering job, seems to represent people's desire for unification. This ink painting with a splash of color depicts the peace train running across the Imjingang River. Artists have expressed their ideas about peace, freedom, and unification in unique ways through these artworks.
[Soundbite] Kim Ae-im(Seoul Resident) : "I hope unification takes place soon. These artworks express that hope."
At the center of the exhibition hall stands a large object that represents the armistice line. The demilitarized zone has been depicted in various art forms, like photographs or designs, to stimulate people's imagination. Some 350 artists from 35 countries, including about 150 from Korea, are taking part in this exhibition to make the event more special. The exhibition taking place all over the Odusan Unification Tower in the city of Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province will continue until July 27th.
