Culture News News Today 입력 2018.06.27 (15:13) 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41)

[Anchor Lead]



On today’s Close Up, some veteran singers have released an album hoping for peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula. Then, British actor Michael Caine has been trending online in Korea. Find out why.



[Pkg]



The Recording Industry Association of Korea released a compilation album entitled "Hearing is Believing" this week. The album consists of 20 songs about Korea's division and the people's wish for unification. They include original songs by top singers, such as (A Letter from the Daedong River) by Na Hoon-ah and (Beautiful World) by Shin Joong-hyun and his band The Men. One of them is popular show host Song Hae's remake of the song (Daedong River in Sorrow) The album also contains songs hoping for reunification, performed by famous singers, like In Soo-ni, Ahn Chi-hwan and Jeon In-gwon For the album, trot singer Yoon Hyun-soo sang a remake of the song (Belated Regret,) which was performed by veteran singer Choi Jin-hee at South Korean pop stars' performance in Pyongyang in April. The recording industry association said it hoped that the album will help bring both older and younger generations together for promoting national unification. Veteran British actor Michael Caine, most famous in Korea for his role in "Kingsman," was trending online in the country on Monday, which marked the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. That's because it was revealed that he is a Korean War veteran. Born in the U.K., Caine fought in the Korean War in 1952 as a member of the British Army. After the war ended, he returned to his homeland and began his acting career. Afterwards, he often testified to the brutality of the war in media interviews, recalling his memories from the Korean War. He once said that he is still haunted by his experiences in the Korea War and his life totally changed on the day he narrowly escaped death on the battlefield. Caine has been in multiple blockbuster movies such as the Dark Knight series, Inception and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

입력 2018.06.27 (15:13) 수정 2018.06.27 (16:41) News Today

