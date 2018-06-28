S. Korea Stuns Germany News Today 입력 2018.06.28 (15:02) 수정 2018.06.28 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea stunned defending World Cup champions Germany 2-0 in a gripping match in Russia, but they were still eliminated from the knockout stage. Although Team Korea will not advance to the round of 16, the brilliant win against the world no.1 has delighted fans here at home and around the world.



[Pkg]



Son Heung-min runs toward an empty gate of the German team. By scoring a second goal of the match, Son Heung-min secured a victory for Korea. When the game finally draws to an end a few moments later, Son breaks down into tears that he had been suppressing throughout the game. Team Korea and their head coach, Shin Tae-yong, embrace one another to celebrate this very precious victory. Four days ago Son Heung-min broke down into tears after losing to Mexico. Devastated by the crushing defeat, he continued crying in the locker room. But this time it's the tears of unspeakable joy brought by victory over Germany, the world's number one soccer team. Son Heung-min tried his best to hold back tears when expressing his gratitude to his ardent fans.



[Soundbite] Son Heung-min(Korean Nat’l Soccer Team) : "Thanks to our fans who cheered on us every night, we were able to do well until the last game. We gave them a small ray of hope. I'm thankful to the people of Korea."



Son Heung-min also cried when Team Korea failed to advance to the round of 16 in the Brazil World Cup four years ago, when he was the youngest member of Team Korea. His team failed yet again, but this time around it's the sweet tears of success.

