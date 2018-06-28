Fans in Russia News Today 입력 2018.06.28 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.28 (16:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Of course the Korean cheering squad who went all the way to Kazan, Russia to cheer at the match against Germany also played a part in Team Korea's stunning victory. Deafening shouts of joy filled the stadium when Korea scored its dramatic goals in extra time.



[Pkg]



The cheering squad is often dubbed the 12th player of a soccer team. Going into the match against Germany, they were determined to do their best. The cheering squad numbered only about 15-hundred members but they delivered a passionate performance throughout the game. Just when they thought the players fought well despite an elusive chance of victory, the unthinkable happened. Finally a goal! Joyous cries filled the stadium.



[Soundbite] Jang Seung-yoon(Cheering Squad Member) : "I honestly had no expectation but I'm so grateful for the team's performance. Thank you, players."



Though Korea did not make it to the knockout stage, they received encouragement and consolation from the cheering squad for not giving up to the very end.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ji-seung(Cheering Squad Member) : "Korea didn't make it to the next round but it was a satisfying match because of the winning outcome. I feel great."



Soccer fans lingered around the stadium for quite some time, basking in the euphoria of an unbelievable victory. It was truly a precious win. And of course, the cheering squad also deserves credit for always being there to root for the players throughout the World Cup.

Fans in Russia

입력 2018.06.28 (15:03) 수정 2018.06.28 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Of course the Korean cheering squad who went all the way to Kazan, Russia to cheer at the match against Germany also played a part in Team Korea's stunning victory. Deafening shouts of joy filled the stadium when Korea scored its dramatic goals in extra time.



[Pkg]



The cheering squad is often dubbed the 12th player of a soccer team. Going into the match against Germany, they were determined to do their best. The cheering squad numbered only about 15-hundred members but they delivered a passionate performance throughout the game. Just when they thought the players fought well despite an elusive chance of victory, the unthinkable happened. Finally a goal! Joyous cries filled the stadium.



[Soundbite] Jang Seung-yoon(Cheering Squad Member) : "I honestly had no expectation but I'm so grateful for the team's performance. Thank you, players."



Though Korea did not make it to the knockout stage, they received encouragement and consolation from the cheering squad for not giving up to the very end.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ji-seung(Cheering Squad Member) : "Korea didn't make it to the next round but it was a satisfying match because of the winning outcome. I feel great."



Soccer fans lingered around the stadium for quite some time, basking in the euphoria of an unbelievable victory. It was truly a precious win. And of course, the cheering squad also deserves credit for always being there to root for the players throughout the World Cup.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보