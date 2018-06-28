Korea Global Forum News Today 입력 2018.06.28 (15:09) 수정 2018.06.28 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Experts on North Korea from the U.S., China, Japan and Russia have gathered in Seoul to discuss denuclearization and establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. They broadly share views on denuclearization, but have different stances on the stationing of American troops in Korea and sanctions on Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



An international forum took place in Seoul to discuss peace on the Korean Peninsula. Experts from various countries agreed that North Korea's denuclearization will continue, as it has no other choice.



[Soundbite] Joseph Detrani(Fmr. U.S. Envoy to Six-way Nuclear Talks)



[Soundbite] Alexander Fedorovsky(Director, Center for Asia Pacific Studies, IMEMO)



Regarding the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, China expressed willingness to take a proactive role in the process, while Japan voiced concerns over the possibility of withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea.



[Soundbite] Hitoshi Tanaka(Fmr. Japanese Deputy Min. for Foreign Affairs)



As to the timing of lifting sanctions against Pyongyang, the Chinese experts said that sanctions should be lifted when Pyongyang clearly suspends its nuclear and missile tests. However, the U.S. and Japanese experts stressed that test suspension was not enough and that stricter requirements were needed.

