Quick to the Rescue News Today 입력 2018.06.28 (15:11) 수정 2018.06.28 (16:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Next, we bring you the touching story of the desperate efforts made by some fishermen who were quick to rescue a driver who was drowning in the sea. Here is more.



[Pkg]



A passenger car fell into the sea. With the driver falling unconscious, the emergency grew more serious. Some fishermen broke a window of the car with all their might from a fishing ship that was pulled up close to the car. As the car door refused to open, a fisherman thrust himself through the broken window and took the driver out. He sustained multiple injuries to his arms and legs from glass shards of the broken window. But he only concentrated on rescuing the driver and paid no attention to his own injuries.



[Soundbite] Kim Eul-seok(Rescuer) : "I never thought about the dangers involved. I was only focusing on rescuing a person."



After rescuing the driver, they began to conduct CPR right away It took the fishermen less than ten minutes to save the driver after spotting the drowning car. Coast guards are investigating the exact cause of the accident, based on the driver's statement that he took sleeping pills after suffering from insomnia for days and had no memories of what happened afterwards. With strong determination and concerted effort, the fishermen saved a precious life through calm but swift response.

