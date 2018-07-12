Sewol Revelations News Today 입력 2018.07.12 (15:00) 수정 2018.07.12 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



We recently reported that following the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy, the Defense Security Command conducted surveillance on the bereaved families of the victims and also drafted plans to hastily conclude rescue operations. This was not all, according to DSC documents KBS has obtained. The command also proposed to the presidential office ways to foster public opinion that opposed salvaging the ferry from the water and burying the victims at sea.



[Pkg]



This is a document the Defense Security Command drew up on June 3, 2014 when the search for the missing victims of the sunken Sewol ferry was making little progress. The command is concerned that public criticism of the government will soar if the vessel is lifted out of the water. The command said this is because the actual number of passengers on the ferry may be different from what the government announced. It also said the salvage may expose evidence showing the victims may have survived for quite some time after the ferry went under water. The command also mentions detailed measures to foster public opinion opposing the recovery of the vessel. It intended to spread the opinion among victims' families that a salvage was not necessary. The DSC also planned to promote the unrealistic nature of the salvage through expert interviews and newspaper columns. The document also shows the command proposed to the presidential office on June 7th the creation of a maritime memorial park for the victims. These records are also in line with what was written in a memorandum left by a late presidential secretary on civil affairs.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-jin(Lawmaker of then People's Party(Dec. 7, 2016)) : "Didn't you, then presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, say that if the bodies are salvaged, it will be a burden and responsibility of the government?"



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-choon(Former Presidential Chief of Staff) : "I never made the comment."



The Defense Security Command's drafting of such papers is seen as clearly overstepping its normal line of duty aimed at easing the burden facing the administration.

