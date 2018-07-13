U.S.-N. Korea Talks News Today 입력 2018.07.13 (15:10) 수정 2018.07.13 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



The talks between the United States and North Korea on the repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers were scheduled to take place on Thursday, but the North Korean officials did not show up. Pyongyang has proposed that the talks be held on July 15, and Washington has accepted the offer.



[Pkg]



U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that North Korea had proposed that talks on the repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers be held on July 15, and the U.S. responded by saying that it's ready for the meeting. The talks were initially scheduled to take place on Thursday, but the North Korean officials did not show up. Sources say Pyongyang has proposed elevating the status of the talks to general-level military negotiations. However, the U.S. State Department did not mention anything regarding the level of the meeting or its participants. If U.S. military generals do attend the meeting, it will be the first general-level talks between the United States and North Korea in nine years. The repatriation of U.S. soldiers' remains was part of the agreement reached at the Singapore summit. Many expected it to happen during U.S. Secretary of State Mile Pompeo's third visit to North Korea last week. However, the North blasted the U.S. for its gangster-like demands and did not send its delegation to the meeting where the two sides were to discuss the repatriation. Nonetheless, the two countries have eventually agreed to work together to achieve progress. The repatriation talks are drawing significant attention, as it will be the first step toward the implementation of the Singapore summit agreement. If the general-level talks do take place, they could pave the way for resuming meetings between the North Korean Army and the United Nations.

