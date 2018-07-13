Cautious Prediction News Today 입력 2018.07.13 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.13 (15:15)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in shared some of his thoughts on the recent working-level denuclearization meeting between the United States and North Korea during his state visit to Singapore. He cautiously projected that the negotiation may take some time, but it will end in success. Today, he also gave a speech detailing the denuclearization process.



[Pkg]



At the Seoul-Singapore summit, President Moon Jae-in pointed out that denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea are on the right track and that detailed working discussions are already in full swing. He projected that denuclearization would succeed if Pyongyang's full implementation is combined with the efforts of the international community. However, he also emphasized the process would not be easy and may take a long time. President Moon also saw the regime's criticism of Washington as the communist state's way of complaining about the insufficient reciprocal measures and a tactical move in the negotiation process. He stressed the two Koreas and the United States were on the same page as to what denuclearization meant. The leaders of Seoul and Singapore applauded the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and agreed that the two sides need to make great efforts to make future dialogues possible.



[Soundbite] Lee Hsien Loong(Singaporean Prime Minister) : "So we wish South Korea and all the other parties involve in the process success. It's a long road ahead, many more challenges to overcome."



On the third day of his state visit to the island nation, President Moon described his takes on the Korean Peninsula peace process during a speech delivered to some 400 opinion leaders.

Cautious Prediction

입력 2018.07.13 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.13 (15:15) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in shared some of his thoughts on the recent working-level denuclearization meeting between the United States and North Korea during his state visit to Singapore. He cautiously projected that the negotiation may take some time, but it will end in success. Today, he also gave a speech detailing the denuclearization process.



[Pkg]



At the Seoul-Singapore summit, President Moon Jae-in pointed out that denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea are on the right track and that detailed working discussions are already in full swing. He projected that denuclearization would succeed if Pyongyang's full implementation is combined with the efforts of the international community. However, he also emphasized the process would not be easy and may take a long time. President Moon also saw the regime's criticism of Washington as the communist state's way of complaining about the insufficient reciprocal measures and a tactical move in the negotiation process. He stressed the two Koreas and the United States were on the same page as to what denuclearization meant. The leaders of Seoul and Singapore applauded the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit and agreed that the two sides need to make great efforts to make future dialogues possible.



[Soundbite] Lee Hsien Loong(Singaporean Prime Minister) : "So we wish South Korea and all the other parties involve in the process success. It's a long road ahead, many more challenges to overcome."



On the third day of his state visit to the island nation, President Moon described his takes on the Korean Peninsula peace process during a speech delivered to some 400 opinion leaders.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보