Asiana's Contractors News Today 입력 2018.07.13 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Asiana Airlines has been found to have entered into contracts with several companies associated with Chairman Park Sam-koo's acquaintances over many years. They included Park's high school friend, former chauffeur, and an acquaintance's brother-in-law.



[Pkg]



The crew members of Asiana hop on board a shuttle bus. They are mandated to ride this mode of transport to the airport.



[Soundbite] (Asiana Airlines Crew Member(Voice modified)) : "The crew members would rather come directly to the airport because the bus is always packed and too old."



Two contractors provide the service and both companies belong to Asiana chief Park Sam-koo's acquaintances. One is owned by Park's former chauffeur and the other by the brother-in-law of a a woman known by surname Jeong, who is reportedly like a sister to Park. A publisher that supplies in-flight newspapers. This company makes more than 3 billion won annually by newspaper supply alone. Its CEO is Park's junior classman from high school. This company has been supplying food and beverages to Asiana. It's run by Park Byeong-sik, who was accused of being a registered board member of the airliner despite his U.S. citizenship. Park Byeong-sik and Park Sam-koo also graduated from the same high school. This global corporation, the 19th largest in Korea with 30 affiliates, has been run by personal associates and favoritism. Asiana claimed the contractors were selected in closed bidding, in accordance with the airliners' regulations, but refused to disclose the names of the companies that participated in the bidding or contract terms. Asiana also repeatedly stated that it cannot disclose how the contractors are related to Chairman Park.

