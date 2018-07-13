Abuse Scandal News Today 입력 2018.07.13 (15:17) 수정 2018.07.13 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Police and education authorities have launched an investigation into a teacher at a school for children with special needs who has allegedly sexually abused two female students with disabilities for years. As the number of alleged victims grows, the teacher’s qualifications have been called into question.



[Pkg]



On July 9, a report was received that a teacher at a school for children with special needs had been sexually abusing two girls with disabilities since 2014. The report said that the teacher committed sexual violence repeatedly at the school gym and classrooms. The Gangwon Provincial Office of Education immediately dispatched officials to the school to find out more. They have found that there were more victims.



[Soundbite] (Official from Gangwon Provincial Office of Education) : "We have confirmed that there is one more victim. Our investigators found that out while interviewing the students."



The education authorities have found that the teacher had been fired before and was unqualified to teach children with special needs. This points to the possibility that he was hired by the school illegally. The school and parents have set up an emergency committee to devise measures. The school will also request counseling for the victims and other students. The Gangwon Provincial Police Agency have obtained testimonies from the victims and witnesses, and summoned the teacher for questioning. Sources say the teacher denied the accusations of sexual assault. Police will investigate the matter further before deciding what to do with the perpetrator.

