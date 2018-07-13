Bucheon Film Festival

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, known as BIFAN for short, has opened. Korea's largest film festival for experimental and imaginative movies is marking its 22nd year by providing richer content like virtual reality experiences.
[Pkg]
Filmmakers and actors walk on the red carpet amid loud cheers of fans. It's the opening day of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which has successfully carved out its own niche different from Korea's three largest movie fests. The opener, "Underdog" is a Korean-made animation that shows how an abandoned dog finds its own identity while going on adventures with a pack of wild dogs. This year, 299 films from 54 countries will be screened. The number of virtual reality experience facilities has been tripled this year. The festival organizers wanted to heighten people's understanding of VR and provide a chance for the Korean film industry to make full use of the technology. It's not surprising that the expectations of movie fans are growing every year.
[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyeom(Bucheon Resident) : "It's my first time here, so I'm looking forward to it. I want to come to the festival often and enjoy it."
BIFAN, constantly working to become a world-class film festival, continues until July 22nd.
The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, known as BIFAN for short, has opened. Korea's largest film festival for experimental and imaginative movies is marking its 22nd year by providing richer content like virtual reality experiences.
[Pkg]
Filmmakers and actors walk on the red carpet amid loud cheers of fans. It's the opening day of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which has successfully carved out its own niche different from Korea's three largest movie fests. The opener, "Underdog" is a Korean-made animation that shows how an abandoned dog finds its own identity while going on adventures with a pack of wild dogs. This year, 299 films from 54 countries will be screened. The number of virtual reality experience facilities has been tripled this year. The festival organizers wanted to heighten people's understanding of VR and provide a chance for the Korean film industry to make full use of the technology. It's not surprising that the expectations of movie fans are growing every year.
[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyeom(Bucheon Resident) : "It's my first time here, so I'm looking forward to it. I want to come to the festival often and enjoy it."
BIFAN, constantly working to become a world-class film festival, continues until July 22nd.
- Bucheon Film Festival
-
- 입력 2018.07.13 (15:19)
- 수정 2018.07.13 (15:23)
[Anchor Lead]
The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, known as BIFAN for short, has opened. Korea's largest film festival for experimental and imaginative movies is marking its 22nd year by providing richer content like virtual reality experiences.
[Pkg]
Filmmakers and actors walk on the red carpet amid loud cheers of fans. It's the opening day of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which has successfully carved out its own niche different from Korea's three largest movie fests. The opener, "Underdog" is a Korean-made animation that shows how an abandoned dog finds its own identity while going on adventures with a pack of wild dogs. This year, 299 films from 54 countries will be screened. The number of virtual reality experience facilities has been tripled this year. The festival organizers wanted to heighten people's understanding of VR and provide a chance for the Korean film industry to make full use of the technology. It's not surprising that the expectations of movie fans are growing every year.
[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyeom(Bucheon Resident) : "It's my first time here, so I'm looking forward to it. I want to come to the festival often and enjoy it."
BIFAN, constantly working to become a world-class film festival, continues until July 22nd.
The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, known as BIFAN for short, has opened. Korea's largest film festival for experimental and imaginative movies is marking its 22nd year by providing richer content like virtual reality experiences.
[Pkg]
Filmmakers and actors walk on the red carpet amid loud cheers of fans. It's the opening day of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which has successfully carved out its own niche different from Korea's three largest movie fests. The opener, "Underdog" is a Korean-made animation that shows how an abandoned dog finds its own identity while going on adventures with a pack of wild dogs. This year, 299 films from 54 countries will be screened. The number of virtual reality experience facilities has been tripled this year. The festival organizers wanted to heighten people's understanding of VR and provide a chance for the Korean film industry to make full use of the technology. It's not surprising that the expectations of movie fans are growing every year.
[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-gyeom(Bucheon Resident) : "It's my first time here, so I'm looking forward to it. I want to come to the festival often and enjoy it."
BIFAN, constantly working to become a world-class film festival, continues until July 22nd.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-