Mood Light Tips

[Anchor Lead]



Changing your interior lighting is a pretty effective way to give your home a fresh look and feel without racking up huge construction or renovation bills. Here are some great tips for sprucing up your interior with decorative mood lights.



[Pkg]



This house looks more beautiful at night. This couple is particularly interested in the lighting. LED candle lights and a whale-shaped lamp add a romantic touch to the room's atmosphere. There's also a wall lamp engraved with a vase of blooming flowers and a tall floor lamp that brightens the entire living room. The atmosphere totally changes, depending on whether the mood lights are on or off. But this illumination has more benefits than as a home decor component.



[Soundbite] Lee Seul(Gyeonggi-do Province Resident) : "Yellow-shade lights are more comfortable for the eyes and somnific than white ones."



The owners say that turning mood lights at night greatly helped them have deep, sound sleep. It is because the body begins to get ready to sleep with the secretion of the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin, when the lighting is turned down and the surroundings are made darker two hours before we go to bed.



[Soundbite] Dr. Han Jin-kyu(Sleep Disorder Clinic) : "Exposure to yellow or orange-shade lights encourages the brain to recognize that it's nighttime. So melatonin is secreted, inducing people to get sleepy and fall to sleep easily."



Mood lights are an effective way to deck out the interior decor and to induce a good night's sleep. However, a wide variety of lights are on the market, based on their shape, size and function. First, let's look at those suitable for the kitchen. Bright, white lights are better for the kitchen where knives and heat are used. Pendant designs are preferred as lighting over the dining table. Only turning on a light makes a huge difference. Large, standing floor lamps are popular for the living room. Then what is the best choice for bed rooms? Decorative table lamps are easy to use and dress up the atmosphere. However, it is good to install a wall lantern or hanging type if the space is not big enough.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-chan(Lighting Store Staffer) : "Mood lamps having emotional appeals or equipped with a technological edge are popular these days."



Colorful light diffusers are good for dressing rooms or bathrooms, since they send off fragrance and a glow. It would look unique to hang photos in this tongs-like light. Recently, mood lights incorporated with cutting-edge technology are available on the market. The colors of the lights can be remote-controlled and changed via a smartphone app. Instead of a noisy alarm clock, a wake-up light alarm wakes you up without too much disturbance. You can make your own mood lights with memorable photos, using a 3D printer. Your personalized soft-lit lamp is only complete when 3D photos are inserted into a square-shaped lighting frame. Home decor lights are coming up with better, various designs and functions to meet the demand of customers.

