Returning Home News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the U.S. and North Korea have agreed to resume the excavation of U.S. soldiers' remains in the North for the first time in 11 years. The two countries held general officer-level talks on Sunday and have held working-level meetings on Monday to discuss the repatriation of the already excavated remains of American soldiers.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the first general officer-level talks between the United States and North Korea were "productive and cooperative and resulted in firm

commitments." Pompeo also said that the two countries have agreed to resume the excavation of the remains of U.S. soldiers who perished in the Korean War and whose number is estimated at 5,300. The Washington Post says that although certain issues have yet to be discussed, the two countries have reached partial consensus on how to repatriate the remains early on. North Korea repatriated 443 remains of U.S. soldiers between 1990 and 2007. With the latest agreement, the two countries will resume repatriation efforts after 11 years. Observers say that Pyongyang apparently decided to hold general-level talks with Washington in order to restore its communication channel with the U.N. to discuss the signing of a peace treaty. However, the U.S. State Department has insinuated that the discussion of a peace treaty can only take place after the denuclearization measures are implemented to some extent. Moreover, U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korea's denuclearization is going to be a long process.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President) : "It's probably a longer process than anybody would like, but I'm used to long processes, too."



It remains to be seen if the excavation and repatriation of U.S. soldiers' remains will accelerate the denuclearization talks and when the discussion of a peace treaty will begin.

