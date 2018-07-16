Minimum Wage Dilemma News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:08) 수정 2018.07.16 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Minimum wage in Korea will be raised to 8,350 won per hour next year, a 10.9% increase from this year. That means businesses that hire minimum wage workers must pay more to two-thirds of their employees. More financial burden for business owners and fewer jobs are why authorities need to slow down the pace of wage increase.



[Pkg]



This restaurant in Seoul had to lay off two employees a month ago because of higher labor costs. When the minimum wage in Korea goes up to 8,350 won per hour next year,

restaurants and lodging businesses will be hit the hardest. To meet the minimum wage, wages of about two-thirds of their employees will be raised as well, which adds more financial burden on business owners. Perhaps that's what is causing the number of restaurant and motel employees to decline for 12 straight months.



[Soundbite] Park Chun-ok (Restaurant Owner) : "Prices are too high. Business isn't good and rent is expensive. I can't hire people because I have to pay rent first."



Experts say that, given the impact of higher minimum wage on the labor market, employers need to seek ways to slow down the pace of minimum wage increase.



[Soundbite] Ryu Jang-soo (Head, Committee for Minimum Wage) : "Sluggish business has been incorporated. We understand that the situation isn't going to be better anytime soon."



But small businesspeople like convenience store owners are protesting that the latest minimum wage increase is killing jobs, while those on the labor side are also criticizing that the raise is too little considering the expanded deductions.

