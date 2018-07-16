Martial Law Decree News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:10) 수정 2018.07.16 (15:14)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense says that it was told by an outside legal expert that Defense Minister Song Young-moo's request to conduct a legal review of the Defense Security Command's document considering a martial law decree was not subject to investigation. The outside expert mentioned by the ministry turned out to be Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung. However, Choi denied that he conducted a legal review. A probe is now inevitable into the matter.



[Pkg]



One of the controversies surrounding the Defense Security Command's document considering a martial law decree during last year's candlelight rallies is why Defense Minister Song Young-moo did not take measures after receiving the document back in March. The Defense Ministry says that it requested an outside legal expert to review the document and received a response that the document did contain a few legal violations but was not subject to investigation. The ministry did not disclose the name

of the legal expert.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-soo (Spokesperson, Min. of Nat’l Defense, Jul. 12) : "It is a high-ranking official with expert knowledge of the matter."



The legal expert mentioned by the ministry turned out to be Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hyung. The Board of Audit and Inspection says that the defense minister asked its chief to give his opinion on a document considering the deployment of military troops to maintain public order during former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.



Choi Jae-hyung responded by saying that using military troops to suppress certain forces would constitute political meddling; however, if it was only for maintaining public order, there would be no legal problems. Choi said he did not think of the request as a legal review, because he did not see the document personally, nor did he receive any detailed explanation about it. The Defense Ministry said it was a mistake to call its request "a legal review" and that it only briefed Choi about the document verbally without showing it to him. This contrasts with the Defense Ministry's initial response after the controversial document was revealed. The special team investigating the Defense Security Command's controversial document will likely include Defense Minister Song Young-moo in the list of people subject to investigation.

Martial Law Decree

입력 2018.07.16 (15:10) 수정 2018.07.16 (15:14) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense says that it was told by an outside legal expert that Defense Minister Song Young-moo's request to conduct a legal review of the Defense Security Command's document considering a martial law decree was not subject to investigation. The outside expert mentioned by the ministry turned out to be Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choi Jae-hyung. However, Choi denied that he conducted a legal review. A probe is now inevitable into the matter.



[Pkg]



One of the controversies surrounding the Defense Security Command's document considering a martial law decree during last year's candlelight rallies is why Defense Minister Song Young-moo did not take measures after receiving the document back in March. The Defense Ministry says that it requested an outside legal expert to review the document and received a response that the document did contain a few legal violations but was not subject to investigation. The ministry did not disclose the name

of the legal expert.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-soo (Spokesperson, Min. of Nat’l Defense, Jul. 12) : "It is a high-ranking official with expert knowledge of the matter."



The legal expert mentioned by the ministry turned out to be Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hyung. The Board of Audit and Inspection says that the defense minister asked its chief to give his opinion on a document considering the deployment of military troops to maintain public order during former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.



Choi Jae-hyung responded by saying that using military troops to suppress certain forces would constitute political meddling; however, if it was only for maintaining public order, there would be no legal problems. Choi said he did not think of the request as a legal review, because he did not see the document personally, nor did he receive any detailed explanation about it. The Defense Ministry said it was a mistake to call its request "a legal review" and that it only briefed Choi about the document verbally without showing it to him. This contrasts with the Defense Ministry's initial response after the controversial document was revealed. The special team investigating the Defense Security Command's controversial document will likely include Defense Minister Song Young-moo in the list of people subject to investigation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보