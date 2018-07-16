Solving Economic Issues News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.16 (15:16)

Deputy Prime Minister of the Economy and Finance Kim Dong-yeon has met with Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol for the first time in three months. The two officials exchanged ideas about how to deal with such difficult economic issues as the trade war between the United States and China, poor employment figures, and the minimum wage increase before announcing the government's economic outlook for the second half of the year.



The Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea reported that Deputy Prime Minister of the Economy and Finance Kim Dong-yeon and Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol met for a closed breakfast meeting at 8 o'clock this morning. The meeting between the two officials was the first one in three months, since the two sat down in Washington DC while they were there to attend the meeting of financial ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries last April. At today's meeting Deputy Prime Minister Kim and Bank of Korea Governor Lee talked about the latest economic and financial issues and countermeasures. They talked about the recent economic situation and the spiking won-dollar exchange rate caused by the U.S.-China trade war prior to this week's announcement of the government's economic outlook for the second half of the year. They also exchanged thoughts on the minimum wage increase that was decided over the weekend and its impact on employment and the overall economy. In addition, the government has decided to talk with small and medium-sized businesspeople like convenience store owners that protest the decision, claiming to suffer from the minimum wage hike.



