Elderly Benefits News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has a rapidly aging society. District ward offices in Seoul are joining hands with private businesses to provide food and other kinds of services to the elderly at discounted prices. But a survey shows that few such places are being operated properly.



[Pkg]



This restaurant in the Gangnam area in Seoul is said to offer a 30-percent discount to customers who are over 70 years old. This is part of a senior welfare program of Gangnam-gu District Office. However, things are quite different in reality.



[Soundbite] "Isn't it a place designated to serve the elderly? We're not doing it anymore. It's over."



Another restaurant in the same neighborhood was also listed by the district office as a place that provides 30-percent discounts to the elderly. But in reality, it has its own discount for senior customers.



[Soundbite] (Restaurant Staff (Voice Modified)) : "No. We never offered a 30-percent discount. We just charge seniors 1,000 won less out of respect."]



Quite a few places that are on the district office's list of places offering discounts to seniors have been found to be quite different from what they claim. Some of them specialize in services that are rarely used by the elderly, such as golf courses and skin care salons. But it's not only the businesses' fault.



[Soundbite] (Owner of Senior-Service Business (Voice Modified)) : "We quit it because we didn't have any senior customers. We told the local administrative office that we didn't want to do this anymore."



Some district offices are considering overhauling the project or halting it altogether.



[Soundbite] (Official at Yeongdeungpo-gu Dist. Office) : "Sometimes seniors face inconveniences when using such services. We are considering overhauling this project."



Ten out of 25 district offices in Seoul are participating in the project. But it has done little to meet the needs of senior customers.

