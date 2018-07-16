Heat-related Illnesses News Today 입력 2018.07.16 (15:16) 수정 2018.07.16 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Cases of heat-related illnesses surged last week amid sizzling temperatures. In particular, older people are exposed to higher risks, as shown in the fact that one out of four heat-stroke patients is 65 years old or above. Cases of heat-related illnesses, such as sunstroke, have significantly surged, as the nation has remained in the grip of

scorching temperatures.



[Pkg]



Cases of heat-related illnesses, such as sunstroke, have significantly surged, as the nation has remained in the grip of scorching temperatures. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 180 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported in the second week of July, up 3.5 times from the previous week. In particular, 35 cases were reported on last Saturday alone. A total of 401 cases have been reported since the fourth week of May, and among them, two people have died. Men accounted for 80 percent of the heat-related patients and one out of four was 65 years old or older. By job, farmers and fishermen who spend a lot of time working outdoors represented the largest number or 13 percent of the total. The health authority asked people to avoid going out during the hottest time of the day between noon and 5 p.m., saying that heat waves are predicted to continue for the time being. It also advised drinking water regularly during outdoor activities and going to the shade immediately if symptoms like dizziness or headache appear. In particular, those having cardiovascular diseasess or diabetes should take extra precaution, as they are vulnerable to hot temperatures.

