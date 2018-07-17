Minimum Wage Pledge News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (14:56) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has apologized for failing to keep his campaign pledge of raising the nation's minimum wage to ten thousand won by 2020. The slowdown in the minimum wage increase will likely impact the government's economic policies as well.



[Pkg]



The issue of minimum wage increase topped the agenda of the president's first meeting with his senior aides since his return from an overseas trip. Moon said that keeping his campaign pledge of raising the minimum wage to ten thousand won by the year 2020 has become unrealistic.



[Soundbite]Moon Jae-in (President) : "I apologize for failing to keep my campaign pledge."



The president's remarks apparently mean that he agrees to some extent that the pace of minimum wage increase should be slowed down. Although the basic wage was raised 16.4 percent in the first year of the Moon administration in line with its income-led growth policy, this year the pace was slowed down to 10.9 percent, meaning that the president understands that keeping his campaign pledge will be difficult.



President Moon has vowed to do his best to raise the minimum wage to ten thousand won as soon as possible. However, he said that rather than just pushing the minimum wage higher, he wants to keep in mind the economic situation. Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has expressed concerns that the higher minimum wage may undermine the economy in the second half of the year. Analysts say that along with adjusting the pace of minimum wage increase, Cheong Wa Dae and the government will also likely shift the nation's economic policies toward innovative growth.

