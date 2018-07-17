Subway Issues News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (14:58) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



The online search word that invariably accompanies Seoul subway Line 9 is "subway hell." Line 9 has been running for 9 years but this disgraceful moniker still continues.The hellish situation is not only among the passengers. The engineers driving the trains also struggle and suffer. Is there any way to relieve the poor conditions?



[Pkg]



On this day, as any other day, passengers painfully hang on to the handles to keep balance in the cramped train. This is a typical rush hour scene on Seoul subway Line 9, nicknamed "subway hell." It runs carrying more than twice its passenger quota. It like this every morning and evening

during rush hour.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-jin (Line 9 Passenger) : "When we are caught in rush hour traffic, my child really struggles."



But it's not only the passengers. This train driver for Line 9 is already headed to work at 3:30 am. Nearly all train operators working for Line 9 need to come to work before 6 a.m. about every 3 days. They literally have no time to go to the restroom and take care of their business in plastic bags. Twelve percent of the operators don't even have an hour to rest in the day which is the legal minimum. Seoul city is also aware of the situation but it's unclear whether conditions will improve. All the problems arise from the fact that Line 9 is operated by a private firm. Dividends of some 30 billion won we repaid over the past 9 years to a French company that holds the majority stake in Line 9's operating company. The cost of operating a multi-level consigned business is an estimated over 10 billion won each year. Due to these costs, citizen convenience and improvement in labor conditions are very much neglected. Rush hour travel twice a day is painful for the passengers while about half of train drivers quit their jobs over the last several years.

Subway Issues

