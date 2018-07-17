Sports Reunification News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:06)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Table tennis athletes from South and North Korea have trained together to prepare for the Korea Open, where they will compete in unified double pairs. The athletes met for the first time since the World Table Tennis Championships in May. The training session was held in a friendly atmosphere.



[Pkg]



The North Korean athletes appear nervous as they enter the training venue due to travel fatigue and an unfamiliar environment. After a brief warm-up, four pairs comprising athletes from South and North Korea begin a two-hour training session. The South and the North will compete against each other in the singles in the upcoming competition, but unified Korean teams will compete in the men's, women's and mixed doubles matches. The athletes received intensive training from day one, but they all appeared upbeat and kept smiling throughout the session. Athletes Seo Hyo-won and Kim Song-i, whohave met for the first time in two months, have become friends after training together.



[Soundbite] Suh Hyo-won (National Table Tennis Player) : "Kim Song-i is very playful. Sometimes she teases me because I am older. She also says that she trusts me."



However, once training was over, the North Korean athletes were quiet again. In the afternoon, the South and North Korean athletes received singles training and had dinner together. On Tuesday, they will demonstrate yet again the power of the unified Team Korea.

Sports Reunification

입력 2018.07.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Table tennis athletes from South and North Korea have trained together to prepare for the Korea Open, where they will compete in unified double pairs. The athletes met for the first time since the World Table Tennis Championships in May. The training session was held in a friendly atmosphere.



[Pkg]



The North Korean athletes appear nervous as they enter the training venue due to travel fatigue and an unfamiliar environment. After a brief warm-up, four pairs comprising athletes from South and North Korea begin a two-hour training session. The South and the North will compete against each other in the singles in the upcoming competition, but unified Korean teams will compete in the men's, women's and mixed doubles matches. The athletes received intensive training from day one, but they all appeared upbeat and kept smiling throughout the session. Athletes Seo Hyo-won and Kim Song-i, whohave met for the first time in two months, have become friends after training together.



[Soundbite] Suh Hyo-won (National Table Tennis Player) : "Kim Song-i is very playful. Sometimes she teases me because I am older. She also says that she trusts me."



However, once training was over, the North Korean athletes were quiet again. In the afternoon, the South and North Korean athletes received singles training and had dinner together. On Tuesday, they will demonstrate yet again the power of the unified Team Korea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보