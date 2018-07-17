Heat Wave News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (15:02) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea remains in the grip of heatwaves, as it is locked in hot air. Heat continues to build up each day with stagnant air. This is why there are warnings that the nation could again suffer from the worst-ever heatwave damage reported back in 1994 and 2016.



[Pkg]



Sizzling air emanates from a road packed with cars. Heat has continued to build up in urban areas with heatwave advisories having been in effect for a week now. The temperature on the asphalt-paved road soared to top 40 degrees Celsius under the midday scorching sun. The heatwave has been intensifying each day, as hot air is making its way toward the Korean Peninsula. A look at the air current at an altitude of five kilometers shows that the sultry, humid North Pacific High anticyclone has expanded to cover the peninsula. On top of it, hot and dry air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which was heated in continental China, is pushing temperatures up. The scorching heat is predicted to continue for the time being, as the stagnant atmosphere is blocking the inflow of cold air in the sky, even preventing the formation of rain clouds. Similar barometer readings were reported back in 1994 and 2016 when the nation was hit by the longest periods of heatwaves on record. At those times, the numbers of casualties snowballed, as the heatwaves each lasted for about a month.

News Today

