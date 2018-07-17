Internet Gambling Addiction News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:08)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The spread of smartphones is also causing the side effect of Internet gambling addiction among teenagers. Teens are spending a fortune on gambling while piling up on hefty debt. Take a look at teens in peril due to gambling.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "It's sports. We gamble on the winners and losers. The KBO Korea baseball league matches are also here."



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "There are three snails and we bet on which one will be the first to finish the race. This one has a higher dividend, 2.8 times higher."



This is an illegal gambling site used byhigh school students. With the rising use of smartphones, Internet gambling is also spreading among teenagers. Some lose millions of won in gambling and end up borrowing large sums of money.



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "I have lost about 2-3 million won since last winter."



I work part-time jobs, receive pocket money from my parents and also borrow money from my friends.



Some teens even get loans from loan sharks.



[Soundbite]High School Student (Voice Modified) : "I contacted some of my friends on Facebook who lend money at 40-percent interest."



An estimated 140-thousand middle and high school students in Korea are believed to be addicted to gambling. The number of teen arrests related to illegal gambling has tripled in just three years. Critics call for raising public awareness of youth gambling, as only two local governments in the country -- Seoul City and Gyeongsangnam-do Province -- have regulations on educating youths about how to avoid gambling.

Internet Gambling Addiction

입력 2018.07.17 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:08) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The spread of smartphones is also causing the side effect of Internet gambling addiction among teenagers. Teens are spending a fortune on gambling while piling up on hefty debt. Take a look at teens in peril due to gambling.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "It's sports. We gamble on the winners and losers. The KBO Korea baseball league matches are also here."



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "There are three snails and we bet on which one will be the first to finish the race. This one has a higher dividend, 2.8 times higher."



This is an illegal gambling site used byhigh school students. With the rising use of smartphones, Internet gambling is also spreading among teenagers. Some lose millions of won in gambling and end up borrowing large sums of money.



[Soundbite] High School Student (Voice Modified) : "I have lost about 2-3 million won since last winter."



I work part-time jobs, receive pocket money from my parents and also borrow money from my friends.



Some teens even get loans from loan sharks.



[Soundbite]High School Student (Voice Modified) : "I contacted some of my friends on Facebook who lend money at 40-percent interest."



An estimated 140-thousand middle and high school students in Korea are believed to be addicted to gambling. The number of teen arrests related to illegal gambling has tripled in just three years. Critics call for raising public awareness of youth gambling, as only two local governments in the country -- Seoul City and Gyeongsangnam-do Province -- have regulations on educating youths about how to avoid gambling.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보