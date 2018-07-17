Graduation Memories News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (15:05) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



A high school in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, has created a sensation online every year for producing eye-catching graduation photos. Uijeongbu High School held a photo shooting session for seniors who graduate in February next year. The students dressed up in various character-themed costumes, boasting their witty personalities.

Let's take a look at the preparation process that aired live online.



[Pkg]



This is a classroom of seniors in their 3rd year at Uijeongbu High School, who are preparing for graduation photos. They are busy turning themselves into distinctive characters, such as movie villains and mobile game characters. There are also traditionally popular characters from animated movies, such as Winnie the Pooh and the Smurfs. A student dressed up as skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin who became a national hero at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province. Students who depicted the historic inter-Korean summit also attracted attention. Uijeongbu High School students started shooting unique graduation photos in 2009. With the photos popular on social media, the school is trending online whenever it takes graduation photos each year. The entire photo session was aired live via an online program of the Gyeonggi-do Office of Education.

Graduation Memories

