Super Food Trend News Today 입력 2018.07.17 (15:07) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



In Korea, oats were disregarded with its role as an emergency food to relieve famine.

However, the grain is receiving renewed attention for its health benefits. Oats are good for growing children and those who are dieting, as it has a low calorie count while being rich in multiple nutrients. Today, we will take a closer look at this super food.



[Pkg]



These long, brown grains are oats. Oatmeal refers to hulled oats that have been either milled or rolled coarsely. In the West, oatmeal porridge--made with milk or water--has been a popular breakfast option for a long time. As a nutrient-rich grain, oats were once chosen as one of the top ten super foods by the Time magazine. It boosts the growth of children, since it is rich in essential amino acids. It is also praised as a good food for those who are dieting, thanks to its low calorie count. 48-year-old Hang Jee-jee is a culinary expert. She is now quite slender. However, her weight neared 73 kilograms three years ago, as a result of her love for cooking and eating. She has lost 17 kilograms. Her secret is oats.



[Soundbite]



Hwang Ji-hee (Culinary Expert) : "I tried many foods other than oats for weight loss. But oats were the most effective. I lost some 17 kilograms after adding oats to all foods I ate."



Ji-hee drinks oat tea instead of water. The oats are washed multiple times and boiled in water on medium for 15 minutes. This is all it takes. Oats can be added when rice is cooked. Oats and rice are mixed at a rate of one to two. They are soaked in water for about an hour. The oat rice is served with kelp, blanched cabbage or seasoned greens. The alginic acid found in kelp helps prevent the absorption of fat into the body. Dietary fiber in vegetables and greens promotes the discharge of bodily wastes. Oats can also be used for beauty purposes. Let's make a natural exfoliator with the grain. Ground oats, yogurt and olive oil are all you need. These substances are mixed in equal proportion. After being applied to the face or body, rub it in gently and wash it off with lukewarm water. It helps remove dead skin and hydrate the skin. As it is made of natural substances, it hardly causes any irritation. Oats are the only grain on the list of super foods. Take advantage of oats' benefits to the fullest for your health and beauty.

입력 2018.07.17 (15:07) 수정 2018.07.17 (15:12) News Today

