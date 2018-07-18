Basic Pension Raise News Today 입력 2018.07.18 (15:00) 수정 2018.07.18 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the ruling party have agreed to focus the nation's economic policies in the second half of the year on solving income polarization by helping low-income households and creating jobs. They have also agreed to increase tax breaks for workers and provide them to more workers as well as raise the basic pension for seniors sooner than initially scheduled.



[Pkg]



The government will significantly raise the amount of earned income tax credit provided to low-income workers. This is part of the new economic policies devised by the government and the ruling party for the second half of the year. Age limit for workers' tax breaks will be lifted, while the criteria regarding applicants' assets will be eased. The ruling party has also proposed that the amount of workers' tax breaks be doubled from last year. In 2017, slightly over 1.1 trillion won were provided to some 1.5 million applicants. The proposition is still under discussion. Under the new policies, the basic pension for low-income elderly people will be raised without delay. Seniors in the bottom 20-percent income bracket will be able to receive 300,000 won in monthly basic pension starting next year, two years sooner than originally planned. The government will also devise measures to help senior and young workers find jobs. Three thousand jobs will be created in regions that struggle to find workers. Next year, the number of jobs will be expanded to 600,000. Subsidies provided to young job-seekers will be increased to 500,000 won a month, while the payment period will be extended to up to six months. The new economic policies are construed to seek to promote income-led growth by deploying diverse measures in addition to raising the minimum wage, as income distribution in the nation continues to deteriorate with households in the bottom 20-percent income bracket seeing their incomes plummet drastically. Regarding supplementary measures on the minimum wage increase, the government and the ruling party have agreed to hold additional discussions and speed up the revision of the relevant laws such as the Business Building Lease Protection Act.

