Radioactive Radon Scandal

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have launched an investigation into Daejin mattresses detected with radioactive radon. The prosecution has recently seized and searched the company headquarters in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province and summoned its officials for questioning.



[Pkg]



Mattresses are picked up and loaded onto a truck. The government has collected about 48,000 Daejin mattresses, detected with dangerous levels of carcinogenic radon. Prosecutors launched an investigation into who is accountable for the radioactive product. Late last month, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office seized and searched Daejin Bed's headquarters and manufacturing plant in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, and secured documents and hard disks linked to mattress production. In addition, the prosecution summoned some 10 officials from the main office and Daejin's contractors for questioning. 180 consumers who bought the radioactive mattresses filed a suit in May against Daejin Bed for injury and fraud. The prosecution believes that, even though Daejin Bed didn't intentionally make products hazardous to health, the manufacturer stands to be penalized if it continued to market the products even after finding out about the risk.



[Soundbite] Moon Cheol-ki (KBS Legal Adviser) : "They could be charged with infliction of injury or fraud if the company sold the mattresses despite knowing that the products could harm consumers' health."



Daejin Bed declined to comment since the case is still under investigation. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, an oversight organization, was also sued for dereliction of duty. Meanwhile, the prosecution is looking into the materials submitted by the nuclear safety watchdog.

