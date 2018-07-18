Judicial Council Reform News Today 입력 2018.07.18 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.18 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



A reform plan on overhauling the National Court Administration, which was at the root of the abuse of power by judges, has been passed. A new decision-making judicial organ will be established, while the majority of the chief justice's authority will be transferred.



[Pkg]



The National Court Administration will be downgraded to an office, and a new judicial council comprising court officials and outside experts will be established to oversee court administration. A judicial reform promotion committee has decided to propose this to the supreme court chief justice. The salient point of the reforms is to transfer the majority of the chief justice's authority to the new judicial administrative council. The new judicial council will enact and amend the Supreme Court's regulations and draft budget-related documents. It will also have the authority to approve newly nominated judges and finalize personnel decisions. The previous vertical decision-making structure will be changed to a horizontal one. The National Court Administration, which has come under fire for pleasing the Supreme Court chief justice, will be downgraded to an office in charge of executing the new judicial organ's decisions. The implementation of the reforms requires the revision of the Judiciary Act. Until then, the new judicial council will be operated as a consultative body.

Judicial Council Reform

입력 2018.07.18 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.18 (15:15) News Today

