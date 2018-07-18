Heat Hazard News Today 입력 2018.07.18 (15:06) 수정 2018.07.18 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



Another child died after being left in avehicle under the blazing sun. The four-year-old was found dead inside the childcare center van after she was locked inside the hot vehicle for seven hours.



[Pkg]



A school van is parked next to a childcare center. The vehicle carrying a four-year-old girl surnamed Kim, arrived here around 9:40 AM yesterday morning. Nine kids were inside the van, but she was the only one left behind. The driver and the center's staff didn't realize the girl had not gotten off the van. The caregivers called her parents after the classes were over. That's when they found out that she did board the van. They belatedly began searching for the girl and found her inside the vehicle at 4:50 PM, seven hours past its arrival at the facility. But it was too late. Yesterday a heatwave warning was issued in Dongducheon, with the mercury peakingto 32.2 degrees Celsius. The van was parked next to the childcare center building all day long, under the blazing sun. The temperature inside of the locked car is estimated to have exceeded well over 40 degrees. The girl was found dead in the backseat of the vehicle. The driver and the center staff who had accompanied the children in the van told police that they thought everyone got off the van.



[Soundbite] (Police officer (Voice Modified)) : "Caregivers are obligated to call home if a child is absent. We plan to summon the childcare center staff members after the autopsy."



Police plans to find out the exact cause of death, while continuing to investigate if the childcare center staff members and the driver were at fault.

Heat Hazard

