Unified Victory

[Anchor Lead]



A joint inter-Korean team has scored a precious win at a global tournament. The mixed doubles team of North Korea's Choe Il and South Korea's Yoo Eun-chong clinched a come from behind win at the International Table Tennis Federation's World Tour Platinum Korea Open held in Daejeon.



[Pkg]



The mixed doubles team comprising South Korea's Yoo Eun-chong and North Korea's Choe Il did their best despite the pressure of performing as a unified inter-Korean team for the first time. They were behind 9-to-7 in the final set, but went on to score three points straight and secured victory. The Korean team shined through in the competitive match that resulted in a deuce twice. South Korea's Yoo Eun-chong's powerful drives intimidated the opponents. And North Korea's Choe Il's sharp offensive moves were crucial for the victory. After the hard-fought match, the two Korean players hugged each other and celebrated their 3-to-2 victory. Even though they trained together for just two days, the spectators were impressed by their miraculous win.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-chong(S. Korea's national table tennis player) : "My heart pounded. I was so happy embracing my partner that it almost felt like winning the tournament."



At the stadium, people enthusiastically cheered on the South and North Korean players under the slogan "We are one." Following the mixed doubles match, the two Koreas also fielded a joint team for Wednesday's women's doubles.

