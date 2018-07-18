Emoticon Trend

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The use of emoticons is an absolute must in online chats and conversations. A single emoticon can often be better and more effective than a dozen words. As the market for these pictorial facial expressions continues to expand, some emoticon artists are making handsome profits from sales.
[Pkg]
Add some colors and movement to a simple sketch, then you have an adorable emoji. Baek Yoon-hwa quit his job of 9 years to become an emoji artist. He's developed some 30 such emoticons over five years. With animal pictorials gaining particular popularity, he earned over one billion won in sales last year. His net income: about 300 to 400 million won, more than triple what he made as an office worker.
[Soundbite] Baek Yoon-hwa(Emoticon Artist) : "I started out with the simple hope that more people can enjoy using my interesting characters."
In the case of KakaoTalk, 24 such artists recorded over one billion won in annual revenue. For LINE messenger, its top ten emoticon artists posted sales of over a whopping 4 billion won on average. Would-be artists flock to late night classes where experts are groomed. The number of students more than doubled since early this year. Most of them are students out of college preparing for employment or office workers looking for a new job. This unique industry was worth over 300 billion won in 2017. Korea's emoticon market is growing at an explosive pace as they're set to expand overseas.
The use of emoticons is an absolute must in online chats and conversations. A single emoticon can often be better and more effective than a dozen words. As the market for these pictorial facial expressions continues to expand, some emoticon artists are making handsome profits from sales.
[Pkg]
Add some colors and movement to a simple sketch, then you have an adorable emoji. Baek Yoon-hwa quit his job of 9 years to become an emoji artist. He's developed some 30 such emoticons over five years. With animal pictorials gaining particular popularity, he earned over one billion won in sales last year. His net income: about 300 to 400 million won, more than triple what he made as an office worker.
[Soundbite] Baek Yoon-hwa(Emoticon Artist) : "I started out with the simple hope that more people can enjoy using my interesting characters."
In the case of KakaoTalk, 24 such artists recorded over one billion won in annual revenue. For LINE messenger, its top ten emoticon artists posted sales of over a whopping 4 billion won on average. Would-be artists flock to late night classes where experts are groomed. The number of students more than doubled since early this year. Most of them are students out of college preparing for employment or office workers looking for a new job. This unique industry was worth over 300 billion won in 2017. Korea's emoticon market is growing at an explosive pace as they're set to expand overseas.
- Emoticon Trend
-
- 입력 2018.07.18 (15:09)
- 수정 2018.07.18 (15:22)
[Anchor Lead]
The use of emoticons is an absolute must in online chats and conversations. A single emoticon can often be better and more effective than a dozen words. As the market for these pictorial facial expressions continues to expand, some emoticon artists are making handsome profits from sales.
[Pkg]
Add some colors and movement to a simple sketch, then you have an adorable emoji. Baek Yoon-hwa quit his job of 9 years to become an emoji artist. He's developed some 30 such emoticons over five years. With animal pictorials gaining particular popularity, he earned over one billion won in sales last year. His net income: about 300 to 400 million won, more than triple what he made as an office worker.
[Soundbite] Baek Yoon-hwa(Emoticon Artist) : "I started out with the simple hope that more people can enjoy using my interesting characters."
In the case of KakaoTalk, 24 such artists recorded over one billion won in annual revenue. For LINE messenger, its top ten emoticon artists posted sales of over a whopping 4 billion won on average. Would-be artists flock to late night classes where experts are groomed. The number of students more than doubled since early this year. Most of them are students out of college preparing for employment or office workers looking for a new job. This unique industry was worth over 300 billion won in 2017. Korea's emoticon market is growing at an explosive pace as they're set to expand overseas.
The use of emoticons is an absolute must in online chats and conversations. A single emoticon can often be better and more effective than a dozen words. As the market for these pictorial facial expressions continues to expand, some emoticon artists are making handsome profits from sales.
[Pkg]
Add some colors and movement to a simple sketch, then you have an adorable emoji. Baek Yoon-hwa quit his job of 9 years to become an emoji artist. He's developed some 30 such emoticons over five years. With animal pictorials gaining particular popularity, he earned over one billion won in sales last year. His net income: about 300 to 400 million won, more than triple what he made as an office worker.
[Soundbite] Baek Yoon-hwa(Emoticon Artist) : "I started out with the simple hope that more people can enjoy using my interesting characters."
In the case of KakaoTalk, 24 such artists recorded over one billion won in annual revenue. For LINE messenger, its top ten emoticon artists posted sales of over a whopping 4 billion won on average. Would-be artists flock to late night classes where experts are groomed. The number of students more than doubled since early this year. Most of them are students out of college preparing for employment or office workers looking for a new job. This unique industry was worth over 300 billion won in 2017. Korea's emoticon market is growing at an explosive pace as they're set to expand overseas.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-