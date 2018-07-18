World Sandwich News Today 입력 2018.07.18 (15:11) 수정 2018.07.18 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Sandwiches are loved worldwide as a handy option for a meal or a picnic food. Many countries around the world boast their own versions of sandwiches. Today's Close Up will introduce various types of sandwiches and how to enjoy them to the fullest.



[Pkg]



Koreans have tended to view sandwiches as a snack, not a proper meal. But that view is changing. Thanks to a globalized world, it is easier than ever to find all kinds of sandwiches in Korea. First, this is Cuban sandwich, which was named after the Caribbean island country. Ironically, there is no such sandwich in Cuba. Melted butter is spread on a slice of bread. Next, a piece of ham is added. Smoked pork is the key of this sandwich. Some smoked pork, cheese and salami are added as well. The other slice of bread is spread with mustard before being put together with the pre-arranged ingredients. Last, it is pressed and toasted in a sandwich maker. Now, the toasty sandwich is ready to be served.



[Soundbite] Han Ji-sun(Gyeonggo-do Prov. Resident) : "The bread is crisp and the meat is delicious. The combination of meat and cheese is unique."



Next is the the Vietnamese sandwich "banh mi." Banh mi is rising as a popular Vietnamese dish in Korea, following the rice noodles called pho. Bahn mi is made with the French style bread or baguette, and local meat and herbs.



[Soundbite] Shin Seong-ho(Vietnamese Restaurant Owner) : "There are no big differences between French and Vietnamese baguettes in terms of ingredients. However, the fermentation period is longer in making Vietnamese baguette, making the bread more crusty outside and more chewy inside."



Vietnam's hot, humid weather is better for dough fermentation, leading to the production of better-tasting bread. A baguette is cut in half and spread with mayo before various vegetables are added. Next, barbecued pork is placed with a spicy sauce. Coriander will definitely add a Vietnamese flavor.



[Soundbite] Lee Bo-na(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "The baguette is crusty outside while the inside is soft and chewy. The flavor of coriander is felt in every bite. It's unique and tasty."



Now, let's move on to Japanese sandwiches. They are tamago sando and katsu sando. 14 layers of rolled egg are the key of the Japanese-style egg sandwich. It is quite easy to make tamago sando. First, slices of bread are spread with a sauce mixed with the Japanese horseradish wasabi and cream cheese. A giant piece of an egg roll is place in between the bread. That's it. The pungent flavor of wasabi is gently felt through the soft egg roll. Katsu sando containing pork cutlet is as delicious and nutritious as its egg-filled counterpart. These exotic sandwiches can be a good choice to stimulate the palate during the sultry summer.

News Today

