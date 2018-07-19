Marine Helicopter Crash News Today 입력 2018.07.19 (15:09) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:17)

A marine helicopter crashed in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province on Tuesday, killing five soldiers on board. The ill-fated aircraft was a new model the Marine Corps introduced in January this year. It has been confirmed that the helicopter received several checkups and repairs for abnormal vibrations. The crash occurred while the manufacturer was conducting a check on the helicopter after a repair.



The ill-fated Marineon 2 was introduced by the nation's Marine corps this January… However, it unlike the Marineon 1 which was introduced simultaneously, there were some irregularities, such as vibrations. A team of technicians from the helicopter's manufacturer, the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), stayed at the 1st Marine Division to check and repair the chopper. The fatal crash occurred while the technicians were conducting a test run of the vehicle to measure the frequency of vibrations after completing a repair. The helicopter crashed at the height of ten meters above ground level, when the main rotor blades separated from the fuselage four to five seconds after takeoff. It was then engulfed in flames. A video of Tuesday's accident shows that one of the main rotor blades was broken first, causing the others to separate from the fuselage. It's possible defects within some main rotor blades damaged the axis linking the fuselage and blades. Back in 2009, over in Scotland, 16 people were killed in a helicopter crash caused by the main rotor blades' complete separation from the fuselage. A similar accident in Norway in 2016 took 13 lives.

