Preventing Accients News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A string of tragic accidents in which children died after being locked inside hot vehicles in the sweltering heat has drawn attention to its preventive solutions. In recent months, local governments and police have come up with various measures to prevent such tragic deaths for children.



[Pkg]



This van belongs to a childcare center in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. When children get off the van, the driver checks the inside of the vehicle... and holds his mobile phone to a short-range wireless device attached at the back of the van's interior and the front and back of its exterior. If this is not done, an app on the mobile phones of the driver and the childcare center staff sound an alarm at a one-minute interval. This app was developed to make sure that children leave vehicles safely. The government of Yongin City has provided 100 million won to install the device in some 200 childcare center vehicles.



[Soundbite] Cho Seong-wook(Childcare Center Van Driver) : "I can rest assured after checking the inside and outside of the vehicle. It helps me prevent accidents."



A police station in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do Province provides training to drivers of childcare center vehicles to prevent children from being locked in vans. Authorities also plan to continue a campaign calling on drivers to attach sticker reading, "Check the inside of the vehicle again."



[Soundbite] Park Ka-young(Ilsan Seobu Police Station) : "According to the revised Road Traffic Act, school bus drivers must check for children left behind. We educate drivers about this."



However, such programs and prevention measures are provided by few local governments and police stations. Hot car deaths are repeated every summer. Devising more fundamental safety measures in vehicles that shuttle children is urgent.

