Car Safety

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of BMW owners are concerned about safety, as some of BMW cars caught fire during a run on the road. According to KBS' analysis of a report the German carmaker submitted to the Korean government, cars of a specific model caught fire after showing a similar phenomenon.



[Pkg]



A BMW car is set ablaze. A fire broke out in the hood while the vehicle was running on a highway.



[Soundbite] (Owner of BMW Car that Caught Fire) : "A warning sign appeared on the dashboard about a problem with the driving mechanism. Then, smoke rose from the car."



An owner of a BMW 520d, surnamed Jeon, received a check-up at the carmaker's repair center after observing some problems with it. However, he was told nothing was wrong. Ten days later, his car caught fire while driving.



[Soundbite] (BMW 520d Owner) : "In two checkups, I was told that my car had no problems. They just say they have to invstigate and no exact cause has been found. As a consumer I am upset that BMW is not doing their part as a major global automaker."



Roughly 20 BMWs were reported to have caught fire over the past eight months. Half of the models in question were the 520ds. The German autogiant submitted to the Korean government, a technical analysis report on nine 520ds. They ranged from the ones produced in 2013 to the latest models of 2017. The report shows six out of the them had a common problem: Faulty accelerators. The government requested BMW to submit a report on the cause of the fires. But the company claims an analysis is still under way and no exact cause has been confirmed.

