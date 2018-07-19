Bacteria Concerns News Today 입력 2018.07.19 (15:15) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:21)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



All elementary schools in Korea learn to play the recorder at music classes. But a survey shows that recorders used by children contain even more bacteria than shopping carts. However, keeping the instrument clean is quite easy - all you have to do is just wash it in running water.



[Pkg]



Learning to play the recorder is mandatory for elementary school children in Korea. A survey shows that six out of ten elementary school students never wash their recorders after using them. The Korea Consumer Agency has found that 86 of the 93 examined recorders used by school children contained bacteria. Six instruments were found to contain E.coli, while eleven had staphylococcus aureus. The recorders contained 300 times more bacteria on average than shopping cart handles. Moreover, the instruments were found to have 320,000 times more E.coli than baby changing tables. When saliva accumulates in the mouthpiece of a recorder, it creates a breeding ground for bacteria.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sun-ok(Parent) : "I always keep the toothbrushes clean and make sure to sterilize them, but it never occurred to me that my child's recorder can be so dirty."



Keeping the instrument clean is key, as the germs can cause an upset stomach or food poisoning in children with weak immune systems. Extra caution is required in the summer season in particular when bacteria spread easily.

Bacteria Concerns

입력 2018.07.19 (15:15) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:21) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



All elementary schools in Korea learn to play the recorder at music classes. But a survey shows that recorders used by children contain even more bacteria than shopping carts. However, keeping the instrument clean is quite easy - all you have to do is just wash it in running water.



[Pkg]



Learning to play the recorder is mandatory for elementary school children in Korea. A survey shows that six out of ten elementary school students never wash their recorders after using them. The Korea Consumer Agency has found that 86 of the 93 examined recorders used by school children contained bacteria. Six instruments were found to contain E.coli, while eleven had staphylococcus aureus. The recorders contained 300 times more bacteria on average than shopping cart handles. Moreover, the instruments were found to have 320,000 times more E.coli than baby changing tables. When saliva accumulates in the mouthpiece of a recorder, it creates a breeding ground for bacteria.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sun-ok(Parent) : "I always keep the toothbrushes clean and make sure to sterilize them, but it never occurred to me that my child's recorder can be so dirty."



Keeping the instrument clean is key, as the germs can cause an upset stomach or food poisoning in children with weak immune systems. Extra caution is required in the summer season in particular when bacteria spread easily.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보