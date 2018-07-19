Bacteria Concerns

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
All elementary schools in Korea learn to play the recorder at music classes. But a survey shows that recorders used by children contain even more bacteria than shopping carts. However, keeping the instrument clean is quite easy - all you have to do is just wash it in running water.
Learning to play the recorder is mandatory for elementary school children in Korea. A survey shows that six out of ten elementary school students never wash their recorders after using them. The Korea Consumer Agency has found that 86 of the 93 examined recorders used by school children contained bacteria. Six instruments were found to contain E.coli, while eleven had staphylococcus aureus. The recorders contained 300 times more bacteria on average than shopping cart handles. Moreover, the instruments were found to have 320,000 times more E.coli than baby changing tables. When saliva accumulates in the mouthpiece of a recorder, it creates a breeding ground for bacteria.
[Soundbite] Yoo Sun-ok(Parent) : "I always keep the toothbrushes clean and make sure to sterilize them, but it never occurred to me that my child's recorder can be so dirty."
Keeping the instrument clean is key, as the germs can cause an upset stomach or food poisoning in children with weak immune systems. Extra caution is required in the summer season in particular when bacteria spread easily.
