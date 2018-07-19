Solar Power Plants News Today 입력 2018.07.19 (15:16) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



The government's environment-friendly policies have led to a flurry of solar power facility constructions all over the country. But sometimes the solar panels are set up in forests, causing mudslides and damages to trees. Local governments have started regulating the locations of solar power plants, but now the plain regions are swept up in the so-called "solar power fever."



[Pkg]



A peaceful rural village. About 40 households reside here. An outsider started building a solar power facility three years ago. Today, the surrounding farmland is almost completely occupied by solar panels. The serene landscape of old is nowhere to be seen.



[Soundbite] Song Hyeon-sook(Local Resident) : "Nature is replaced by steel solar panels. I hate it."



Solar panels were installed on the plains, since the wide expanses enjoy ample sunlight and are affordably priced. But the profusion of such facilities brought negative side effects. When exasperated locals sell their farmland leave the area, solar power facilities end up taking over that land. It's a vicious cycle. As a result, some rural communities suffered a huge drop in population. In the Jeollabuk-do region, about 22,000 solar power generators have been approved. That amounts to 40% of the 50,000 approved solar power facilities nationwide. Ironically the tools for eco-friendly energy are harming the rural environment. Policies need to be changed to prevent bigger side effects and to allow these facilities to co-exist with local residents.

