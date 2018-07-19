Culture News News Today 입력 2018.07.19 (15:18) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean film enthusiats were able to meet North Korean films as it's being showcased to the public at the Buchen International Fantastic Film Festival. Meanwhile, the K-POP group BTS continues to steal hearts of many music lovers around the world. This and more, on today's culture news.



[Pkg]



North Korean films will be showcased to the public during the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival opening Thursday. Festival organizers said they obtained government approval for the screening of the films. The nine films to be screened were made in North Korea from the 1980s to until recently. One film in particular titled "The Story of Our Home" is known to have won best film and best actress honors at a North Korean film award in 2016. The list also includes a monster flick produced by the late South Korean director Shin Sang-ok when he was abducted by North Korea. An animated film aimed at educating children to keep traffic order is also among the nine. The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, in its 22nd year, will kick off Thursday with an opening ceremony and continue for 11 days through July 22nd in Bucheon city. The third regular album of BTS was ranked ninth in best-selling physical album sales in the United States in the first half of this year. American economic magazine Forbes reported the result based on the Nielsen's music sales data for the first six months of 2018. The magazine also stated that BTS' third album "Love Yourself: Tears" was the only foreign language album in the top ten list. This album topped the Billboard 200 chart in May, immediately after its release. The chart is based on U.S. album sales and streaming figures. BTS is still on the charts now, two months later. Forbes reported that the album's popularity has been sustained by the boy band's highly anticipated concert slated for September. The magazine added that the competition to get concert tickets is fierce among BTS fans in Western countries.

Culture News

입력 2018.07.19 (15:18) 수정 2018.07.19 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean film enthusiats were able to meet North Korean films as it's being showcased to the public at the Buchen International Fantastic Film Festival. Meanwhile, the K-POP group BTS continues to steal hearts of many music lovers around the world. This and more, on today's culture news.



[Pkg]



North Korean films will be showcased to the public during the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival opening Thursday. Festival organizers said they obtained government approval for the screening of the films. The nine films to be screened were made in North Korea from the 1980s to until recently. One film in particular titled "The Story of Our Home" is known to have won best film and best actress honors at a North Korean film award in 2016. The list also includes a monster flick produced by the late South Korean director Shin Sang-ok when he was abducted by North Korea. An animated film aimed at educating children to keep traffic order is also among the nine. The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, in its 22nd year, will kick off Thursday with an opening ceremony and continue for 11 days through July 22nd in Bucheon city. The third regular album of BTS was ranked ninth in best-selling physical album sales in the United States in the first half of this year. American economic magazine Forbes reported the result based on the Nielsen's music sales data for the first six months of 2018. The magazine also stated that BTS' third album "Love Yourself: Tears" was the only foreign language album in the top ten list. This album topped the Billboard 200 chart in May, immediately after its release. The chart is based on U.S. album sales and streaming figures. BTS is still on the charts now, two months later. Forbes reported that the album's popularity has been sustained by the boy band's highly anticipated concert slated for September. The magazine added that the competition to get concert tickets is fierce among BTS fans in Western countries.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보