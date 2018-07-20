Electricity Demand News Today 입력 2018.07.20 (15:45) 수정 2018.07.20 (15:51)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Electricity demand has soared to a record high amid the continuing heat wave gripping the nation. There's concern over power supply as the scorching heat is likely to continue for over a month.



[Pkg]



Korea is under a sweltering heat wave. It's been over a week of extremely hot days. People cannot imagine life without air conditioning.



[Soundbite] Ryu Nan-mi (Daegu City) : "Clearly I'm turning on the air conditioner more often than last year. But because of my baby, it's impossible not to have it on all day."



As of 5 pm Thursday, the maximum power demand stood at nearly 87.6 million kilowatts. It surpassed the previous all time high for the summer season, set just on Wednesday, at 86.7 million kilowatts. With a sharp rise in electricity demand especially for air conditioning, the operation rate of nuclear power stations has risen to the 70 percent range this month from about 57 at the start of the year, as many plants were then undergoing inspections and maintenance. The government maintains its stance that power supply will be fine as the reserve rate stands at a stable 12%. But concerns are growing as that forecast on power demand was off by a long shot last winter, and as a prolonged heat wave is expected this summer. Pundits call for urgent measures to prevent a possible power shortage that may result from an extended heat spell.

Electricity Demand

입력 2018.07.20 (15:45) 수정 2018.07.20 (15:51) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Electricity demand has soared to a record high amid the continuing heat wave gripping the nation. There's concern over power supply as the scorching heat is likely to continue for over a month.



[Pkg]



Korea is under a sweltering heat wave. It's been over a week of extremely hot days. People cannot imagine life without air conditioning.



[Soundbite] Ryu Nan-mi (Daegu City) : "Clearly I'm turning on the air conditioner more often than last year. But because of my baby, it's impossible not to have it on all day."



As of 5 pm Thursday, the maximum power demand stood at nearly 87.6 million kilowatts. It surpassed the previous all time high for the summer season, set just on Wednesday, at 86.7 million kilowatts. With a sharp rise in electricity demand especially for air conditioning, the operation rate of nuclear power stations has risen to the 70 percent range this month from about 57 at the start of the year, as many plants were then undergoing inspections and maintenance. The government maintains its stance that power supply will be fine as the reserve rate stands at a stable 12%. But concerns are growing as that forecast on power demand was off by a long shot last winter, and as a prolonged heat wave is expected this summer. Pundits call for urgent measures to prevent a possible power shortage that may result from an extended heat spell.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보