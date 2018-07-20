Warrant Request Denied News Today 입력 2018.07.20 (15:48) 수정 2018.07.20 (15:53)

[Anchor Lead]



The court denied the special prosecution team's first warrant request. The arrest warrant was for an attorney surnamed Do, who is also one of the closest associates of online pundit Druking. This latest development is likely to disrupt the special prosecutors' investigation of politicians.



[Pkg]



The court has denied an arrest warrant for Druking's closest associate and attorney, surnamed Do. This was the special prosecution team's first arrest warrant request for a major figure in the case. But the prosecutors failed to obtain it.

[Soundbite] (Attorney & Druking's Associate) : "(Tell us how you feel about your arrest warrant being denied) ..."



The court's reason? The legitimacy of his immediate arrest was questionable and there can be legal disputes over the allegation of abetting evidence tempering. The attorney is accused of conspiring with Druking in March 2016 to deliver 50 million won in political funds to Justice Party Floor Leader Roh Hoe-chan. He is also charged with fabricating account details and other evidence while being investigated by the prosecution for violating the Political Fund Act. The prosecution said that the politicians who received money should be investigate as well, hinting at its plan to summon the Justice Party Floor Leader. But, as the arrest warrant for Druking's associate was denied, summoning Roh and other politicians for questioning would take more time than expected. The prosecution team plans to find out why the court denied the warrant and decide whether to make another request.

Warrant Request Denied

입력 2018.07.20 (15:48) 수정 2018.07.20 (15:53) News Today

