Cutting Hours

[Anchor Lead]



Convenience stores were known for staying open 24-7. But an increasing number of stores are no longer operating late at night as they can't afford to pay increased wages for late-night staff.



[Pkg]



2am. The lights at a convenience store located on the outskirts of Chuncheon are turned off. At another store at around the same time. An employee moves about busily and locks the door.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "Since the minimum wage keeps rising, it's become too much. Many stores pay more for their part-time employees than for the owners."



Some stores closed up just past midnight. One elderly owner couple said they operated around the clock the first three years, but since last year, they decided not to stay open at night. At their age, it was hard to stay up until early morning, but they couldn't afford to hire a part-time worker either.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "The signs are turned off past midnight to save money. We only sell four or five packs of cigarette even if we stay open until morning. That doesn't even cover the electricity bill."



Over a two-hour period alone, six convenience stores closed for the night in downtown Chuncheon. But, many stores don't even have the option to close even when there are no late-night customers because they're contracted with the head office to operate 24 hours a day.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner (Voice Modified)) : "Nobody wants to stay open late at night and spend money on part-timers. Late-night operation determines the level of support from the head office."



There are roughly 110,000 convenience store owners nationwide. That's more than fried chicken or coffee franchises found just about everywhere. More and more convenience stores are expected to give up on late-night operation as competition grows fiercer and labor cost heavier.

입력 2018.07.20 (15:52) 수정 2018.07.20 (15:56) News Today

