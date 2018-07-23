Samsung Arbitration News Today 입력 2018.07.23 (14:56) 수정 2018.07.23 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



The ten-year dispute between Samsung Electronics and its workers who fell ill with leukemia is finally showing signs of solution, as both sides have agreed to accept the mediation committee's arbitration plan.



[Pkg]



Despite the scorching heat, a strike is underway in front of Samsung Electronics headquarters.



[Soundbite] Cho Keon-hee(Member of Victims' Group) : "It's nonsense that Samsung has not yet apologized or responded on how it is going to devise preventative measures and compensate us."



The workers are demanding that Samsung take responsibility for their work-related illnesses that they had acquired while working at its semiconductor factories. A committee that has been arbitrating the case for over four years now has proposed an arbitration plan, citing the lack of time, and both sides have agreed to accept it.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-seok(Samsung Electronics) : "We have decided to accept the arbitration committee's plan, as we are determined to settle the case this time around. We will do our best to produce good results."



Unlike "settlement," which can be either rejected or accepted, arbitration reached by a mediation committee must be followed by all involved parties. The arbitration plan, which will take around two months to draft, will cover damage compensation for Banolim, an advocacy group representing some families of Samsung Electronics employees, compensation for newly acquired illnesses, agreement to end the strike, Samsung's apology and prevention of recurrence of similar diseases in workers, and social contribution. Samsung Electronics and Banolim will hold a signing ceremony on Tuesday prior to launching the arbitration process. If the negotiations proceed as planned, all the victims will be able to receive compensations by October.



삼성전자·백혈병 피해자 “중재 수용하겠다”



백혈병에 걸린 반도체 생산 근로자들과 삼성전자와의 10년이 넘는 분쟁, 드디어 해결의 실마리를 찾을 수 있게 됐습니다.



조정위원회의 중재 제안에 양측 모두 수용하겠다는 뜻을 밝혀와 최종 타결을 눈 앞에 두고 있습니다.



가만히 있어도 땀이 흐르는 폭염, 삼성전자 앞에선 천막농성이 진행 중입니다.



[조건희/'반올림'(피해자 단체) 회원 : "제대로 된 사과와 재발방지 대책, 또 보상 이런 부분들에 대해서 응답을 하지 않고 있다는 점이 말도 안 된다."]



반도체 공장에서 일하다 병을 얻었다며 삼성에 책임을 묻는 겁니다.



4년 넘게 입장을 조율해온조정위원회가 더는 기다릴 수 없다며 '중재' 방식을 제안했고, 양쪽 모두 수용하기로 했습니다.



[김정석/삼성전자 커뮤니케이션팀 상무 : "이번에는 꼭 해결하겠다는 의지로 조정위의 중재를 받아들이기로 했습니다. 앞으로 남은 기간 최선을 다해 좋은 결과를 낳을 수 있도록 하겠습니다."]



수락할지 거부할지 택할 수 있는 '조정'과 달리, '중재'는 위원회가 결정을 내리면 반드시 따라야 합니다.



삼성전자와 '반올림' 측은 내일 조인식을 열고 중재 절차에 들어갑니다.



합의가 잘 끝나면 10월까지는 피해자들의 보상이 모두 완료될 것으로 보입니다.

