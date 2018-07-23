Martial Law Plan News Today 입력 2018.07.23 (14:58) 수정 2018.07.23 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed that the Defense Security Command's martial law plan included imposing a nighttime curfew for citizens. A special probe team will likely soon summon senior command officials who were allegedly involved in drawing up the martial law plan. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Over the weekend, the Defense Ministry's special probe team focused on reviewing materials and statements it previously obtained regarding the Defense Security Command's controversial preparation for a possible declaration of martial law. The investigation team is weighing the possibility that the martial law plan was not only under review but also regarded as nearly an action plan. More details have been revealed regarding the martial law plan, such as imposing a nighttime curfew, restricting free press activities and paralyzing the parliament. The probe team plans to summon Major General So Kang-won, chief of staff for the DSC, this week. So is accused of taking charge of drafting the commnad's martial law plan. The key point of the investigation is to find out why the plan was devised and to whom it was reported. Full-scale discussions are expected to launch soon on the formation of a civilian-military joint probe team, as it is necessary to summon and question former military officials who are now civilians. They include former Defense Minister Han Min-koo and former Defense Security Commander Cho Hyun-cheon.



특수단 기무사 문건 집중 분석…“야간 통행금지도 포함”



기무사 계엄령 세부자료에는 시민들을 대상으로 한 야간 통행금지 계획도 포함돼 있었던 것으로 확인됐습니다.



이런 가운데 '기무사 계엄령 문건'을 수사중인 특별수사단은 문건 작성에 관여한 지휘부를 조만간 소환 조사할 것으로 보입니다.



국방부 특별수사단은 주말 동안 기존에 확보한 수사 자료와 진술 내용을 검토하는 데 집중했습니다.



계엄령 문건에 담긴 내용이 단순 검토가 아닌 실행계획에 가까울 수 있다는 쪽에 무게를 두고, 조사가 이뤄지고 있는 것으로 알려졌습니다.



해당 자료에는 언론 검열과 국회 무력화에 이어 야간 통행금지 조치도 포함된 것으로 확인됐습니다.



특별수사단은 이번 주 안에 문건 작성의 총책임자였던 소강원 현 기무사 참모장을 소환할 예정입니다.



현재로서는 문건 작성 경위와 보고라인이 어디까지인지 밝혀내는 것이 조사의 핵심입니다.



이와 함께 한민구 전 국방장관과 조현천 전 기무사령관 등 민간인 신분이 된 관계자들에 대한 소환 조사가 필요한 만큼, 조만간 민군 합동수사부에 대한 논의도 본격화 될 전망입니다.

